Paperless Won’t Lead To Job Cuts – GPHA Boss

Related Stories THE ACTING Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Paul Asare Ansah has assured staff of the port authority that none of them will lose their jobs as a result of the implementation of the Paperless System by September 1.



According to him, the paperless transaction will instead speed up the clearing processes at the ports and increase the revenue of the Authority.



He therefore charged the workers to give off their best in the discharge of their duties and eschew corrupt acts that will dent the image of the Authority.



Addressing a staff durbar aimed at taking the staff through the paperless system and also solicit their support to ensure a smooth take-off of the programme, the Acting Director General was optimistic that the full automation of the port will expedite the operation of GPHA.



For his part, the Director of Tema Port, Dr. Edward Osei assured the staff that the paperless system will enhance efficiency at Ghana’s ports.



Earlier, both senior and junior staff unions as well as shop stewards were briefed on the paperless transaction that is expected to take place on September 1, after the General Manager, Marketing and Public Affairs, Esther Gyebi Donkor took them through the processes and called for their support.