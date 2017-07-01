38 Police Officers Promoted

Related Stories Seven senior police officers in the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs) have been promoted to the rank of Commissioners by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon recommendation by the Police Council.



This brings the number of Commissioners of Police to 14 at the Police Managerial Level. Sources said some of the commissioners are retiring soon.



They are COP Akuribah Yaagy, Director-General, National Patrols; COP David Nenyi Ampah-Benyin, Central Regional Police Commander; COP Charles Kpapu Torkor, Commandant at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College; COP Maxwell Sakipasgo Atingane, Director-General, Motor Traffic & Transport Department; COP Bright Oduro, Director-General, Criminal Investigation Department; COP Osabarima Oware Pinkro III, Director-General, Research and Planning and COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander.



In addition, 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have also been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police.



The 31 are Anthony Tennyson Aidoo, Alphose Mark Adu-Amankwa, George Alex Mensah, Patrick Adusei Sarpong, Godfred Owusu-Boateng, Samuel Monney, Kwadwo Boapea Otchere, Kwame Barima-Akyeampong, Ms Sabina Osei-Bonsu, Timothy Bonga Yoosa, Emmanuel Bossoh, Edward Oduro-Kwarteng and John Owiredu-Nkansah.



The rest are Kofi Dwumfour Berchie, Nana Asomah Hinneh, Edward Johnson Oyirifi Akrofi, Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku, Ms Elizabeth Dassah, Enoch Adutwum Bediako, Emmanuel Appiah, Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, Frederick Adu Anim and Okyere Anane-Danquah.



Their promotion took effect from July 1, 2017.



The police administration on August 1, 2017 approved the promotion of 105 Assistant Superintendents to the rank of Deputy Superintendents.



This mass promotion has been necessitated as a report gathered indicates that more of the Police Management Board Members with the rank of COP will possibly retire from active service before the year ends.



Information gathered indicates that the promotions of other personnel are due and have been approved by the Police Council, headed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The list will be released soon.



