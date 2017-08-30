Parliamentary Committee Embarks On Health Tour In C/R

Related Stories The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility in the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has not been in operation since its installation in 2012.



The Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr Daniel Asare who disclosed this said, the MRI machine which has not been operational due to some technical faults, is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of anatomy in both health and diseases.



Speaking at a familiarization tour by the Parliamentary Committee on health to the hospital, Dr Asare said, the machine was to be used in cases where test do not provide results and was best for cases where there is internal bleeding to know the exact damage caused.



According to him, malfunctioning of the machine which was brought in by AVGAD company was putting a toll on their work as a teaching hospital because it was needed for training purposes as it gives an extremely accurate method of disease detection throughout the body.



He noted that the building which houses the machine is in a terrible state as the roof is leaking and in case of any rain fall it may cause more damage to the machine.



Dr. Asare, lamented over the state of the building and urged the Committee to help ensure that the machine starts functioning and the building repaired.



Chairman of the Committee, Dr Kwabena Twum- Nuamah, assured the hospital that the committee would work in line with the ministry of health to ensure that the right steps would be taken to facilitate the operation of the MRI facility as soon as possible.