Rawlings, Vume Township Hold Durbar For FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings, together with the people of Vume in the Volta region on Sunday September, 2017, organized a durbar to celebrate FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital and its Founder for a successful Scoliosis surgery performed on Maxwell Agozor, an indigene of the village.



In a colorful celebration, the Chief of Vume and his people treated the former President and the team from FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital, led by the Founder, Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei with traditional dance performances, as they showered praises on them.



Citing the parable of the good Samaritan, Prof. Oheneba, Boachie-Adjei equated the former President Rawlings to the Good Samaritan and thanked God for Maxwell’s successful surgery.



“We are only a hospital doing our part in delivering premium orthopedic health services to everyone in need however, H.E President Rawlings in this case is the good Samaritan who came to Maxwell’s aid, by paying for his surgery ,” Prof Boachie-Adjei said.



The Founder of FOCOS recounted his experience as a child, where he almost died of a severe illness in an era when there were few doctors in Ghana, but for the intervention of a foreign trained Ghanaian doctor he was cured and that became his motivation for becoming a doctor.



“This surgery would have cost ten times more in the US,” the FOCOS Founder added.



In his address, the former President of Ghana H.E President Rawlings praised Prof. Boachie-Adjei for his tremendous contribution towards healthcare delivery in Ghana, by putting up facility of great stature and expressed his delight after seeing Maxwell had straightened up after his surgery.



Maxwell Agorzor had a 120 degrees curvature of the spine which was considered critical by the doctors and prevented him from living a normal life prior to his surgery.



The former President encouraged Ghanaians to support institutions like FOCOS Hospital. Finally, he admonished the people of Vume to take family planning seriously considering the economic exigencies.



Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei was accompanied by the Chief Anesthetics at FOCOS, Dr. Irene Adorkor Wulff, Development and PR Manager, Nana Kwame Fordjour, Charge Nurse, Claudia Woreko –Brobbey, Perioperative Nurse, Kris Gbongbo and PR Assistant, Anthony Aboagye.



Also in attendance were the MP for North-Tongu, Hon.Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for South Tongu, Hon Kobena Woyome, MP for Central Tongu, Hon.Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze, Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Joseph Teye Nuertey and a delegation from the Battor Catholic Hospital.



FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital is a 70-bed specialist orthopedic hospital that serves people from other African countries and beyond.



The hospital has an affiliation with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York and specializes in spine surgery joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics and truma