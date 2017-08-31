Ghana’s Only Infirmary Rots Away

Related Stories Lack of basic requirements is stifling maintenance of Ghana’s only destitute home, the Bekwai Infirmary in the Ashanti Region, built to provide and care for the aged and other vulnerable persons.



Founded in 1957, the infirmary was meant to house and take care of the penniless and people who are incapable of providing for themselves.



Though the center has a capacity for more than 100 people, lack of maintenance has reduced its use to just about half, leaving the rest in shambles.



A basic social amenity like water is difficult to access because the only reservoir at the facility has developed fault.



Seventy-year old Francis Owusu has lived at the facility for more than five years.



Like his other inmates, the only source of income for him is the GHS64 he receives every two months from the Livelihood Empower against Poverty (LEAP).



Francis bemoans how he has lost contact with the wife two children, a situation that caused his current situation.



“Life is very hard for us here; we eat only twice a day, faith-based organizations usually come here to share the word of God, they also make some donations. Government shows little concern,” Francis lamented.



Matilda Dufie Darko, acting Warden of the rundown facility revealed subventions are inadequate to renovate the deteriorated blocks.



There are six blocks here but three of them are in a bad state, forcing authorities to depend on just three.



“This, as a result, impedes our services,” she complained.



Management, consequently, is considering starting a farm to cater for some of the nutritional needs of inmates.



Taking care of the elderly and other vulnerable groups in society demands a reliable healthcare, but the center has no medical facility.



Sick inmates are carried in taxi cabs to the hospital.



However, despite the challenges, Mrs. Dufie encourages her staff to pursue their core duty as social welfare activist within the constraints of resources.



Until help comes, the old men and women at the Bekwai Infirmary would continue to bank their hopes on what the struggling facility provides, inadequate as it is.