MTN Awarded Me For Competence – Sacked SSNIT IT Manager

In a reaction to media reports about his competence, Dr. Afaglo said he is amazed that the current managers of SSNIT are challenging his efficiency when his records have been outstanding over the years at SSNIT.



“In my 15 years of work, I have never been questioned about my competence, knowledge or certificate, not even my employers- SSNIT. It is only when there is change of government in January 2017 and mysteriously the new management had issue with my certificate, but not my work ethics,” his lawyer told the Daily Graphic.



On his job at MTN, Mr. Afaglo said, “My department was responsible for the simless roaming in West Africa , which was successful under my watch. MTN itself can attest to this that I was the only engineer to be decorated with the Performer of the Year award (Yellow Star)”.



Dr. Afaglo was interdicted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after it was revealed that he presented fake degrees to secure the top job at the country’s pension management company.



A statement by SSNIT stated that “Dr. Caleb Afaglo, the General Manager, MIS of the Trust be relieved of his position with immediate effect. He is currently on interdiction. Evidence made available to the Trust indicates that the university degrees presented by Dr. Afaglo to secure his employment at the Trust are fake.



“The Trust will collaborate with EOCO to ensure that those suspected of breaches of the law in respect of the OBS contract are dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.



“SSNIT expects names of people associated with the IT (OBS) contract to be released in the near future. The Board and Management of SSNIT want to state that they will publish the findings of the PricewaterhouseCoopers as promised at their recent press conference.”



According to SSNIT, it is committed to cleaning up the scheme and positioning it to serve in the best interest of its stakeholders.