NSS Organises Workshop For Service Personnel

Related Stories The National Service Scheme in partnership with United Wealth began the 2-day Capacity Building Workshop in Accra, a project which has gone round the whole country over the past weeks.



It had in attendance the prospective National Service Personnel, the Regional Director and her superintendents, the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye, Colonel Baidoo Acheampong (Director, Manpower and Planning, Ghana Armed Forces), Mr. Kobina Ata-Bedu (MD, United Wealth) and Mr. Anthony Akwatea-Mensah (MD, United Savings and Loans).



The Deputy Executive Director took time to explain the purpose of the workshop to the personnel. She began with the youth anthem, 'Arise Ghana Youth' to demonstrate the need for the personnel heading out to serve mother Ghana to possess the inspiration of working the patriotism in them.



The purpose as stated by Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye is to prepare these new personnel for the job market, equipping them with the basic tools like the soft skills in regards of CV writing, work ethics and time management. The need to have an online presence well packaged to exhibit an electronic CV.



She explained to the personnel the need to take every session serious and the need to have a wealth management system as a young person.



''These are the little things that add up to make a professional worker who they are,'' she stated.



Colonel Baidoo Acheampong also explained to the service personnel the essence of discipline in the cause of their work.



He posited that, the scheme is to prepare them for their entire lives in the future, hence the need to remain disciplined and focus on the job market.



Other Speakers also took the podium to address the prospective NSPs on the need to take their service serious as it defines their future and that of the country.



The Workshop is expected to end today with sessions that teaches the Personnel the need to manage their wealth, how to save and other financial aspects that will benefit the NSPs individually.