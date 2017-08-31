CID Probes 3 Government Appointees Over Bribery Allegations

Related Stories The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has begun an investigation into corruption allegations levelled against three appointees of the President Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.



They are the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, and the two Deputy Chief of Staff t the Presidency, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor.



The investigations followed allegations of corruption made against Mrs Owusu Ekuful by the MP for Assin North, Kennedy Agyepong.



Other allegations of corruption were also made against the two deputy Chiefs of staff by Mr Agyepong and Hip Life musician, Mr Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.



Allegations against Mrs Owusu Ekuful are in relation to the National Identification Authority (NIA), under the Ministry of Communications, which, according to Mr Agyepong, had disregarded his bid for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders.



The investigations followed a directive by the President to the security agencies to investigate any allegations of corruption against his appointees.