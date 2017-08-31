Agric Minister Is Very Incompetent - Yamin

Related Stories Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin is demanding an immediate dismissal of the Minister for Food Agriculture, Dr. Akoto Owusu Afriyie for what he terms “gross incompetent” in the fight against fall arm worm.



According to Joseph Yamin, the minister should have known that the incident of fall army worm is a periodic occurrence and should have put in place preventive measures to ensure Ghanaian farmers did not fall victim to the worms attack.



Joseph Yamin was speaking to abusuafmonline.com in response to government’s intervention in the wake of the fall army worm attack on farm lands.



Yammin says, “the agric minister is very incompetent and he has shown it in the way he tackled the army worm attack.”



“Even just look at the conflicting statements from him and one of his deputies…this week, the deputy minister, who has now resigned, William Quaitoo told us that the the dangerous fall army worms have not been defeated as claimed by his boss,” Yammin observed.



“But the minister lied in parliament last month that the worms have been defeated, now which of the two statements are we taking serious,” he asked.



“I won’t even be surprised that it was because the deputy minister contradicted his boss that they forced him to resign from office because we all know what Owusu Afriyie Akoto can do,” Joseph Yamin alleged.