We Are Not Against Teacher Licensing – NAGRAT

This is on the back of reports that the Association has kicked against a decision by the National Teaching Council of the Ministry of Education for teachers to write a special examination before being granted license to teach.



Speaking at the 12 national delegates’ conference the outgoing President of the Association Christian Addai Poku made it clear that they are not against the decision by government but acknowledged that there are still outstanding issues yet to be resolved.



He however stated that the association is rather against any attempt to push the cost of licensing on its members.



He adds that they are also against any agenda to make teachers bear the cost of in-service training and continuous professional development.



He stated that ‘Indeed section 10 of Acts 778 states amongst others that the functions of the National Teaching Council is to advice the minister responsible for education on teacher education including provision of facilities for in-service training and teacher employment’



He further added that they are against any examination for the purpose of license and also against anything that would be forced on the association without consultations with teacher heads.



He emphasized ‘if we are unaware of what it entails we cannot support it, we need the information to convince ourselves that what we opt for we will not have a sense of failure’