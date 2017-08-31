Kofi Adams Defrauded

Kofi Adams Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Arnold Asante, a businessman, who is accused of defrauding Kofi Adams, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Asante is said to have failed to appear before the court to answer a charge of defrauding by false pretences.



The prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei, prayed the court for a bench warrant to arrest Mr Asante, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kamsak Limited Ghana.



He is alleged to have defrauded Mr Adams of GH¢840,000 under the pretext of using the money to pre-finance tyres supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa and pay same, but refused to do so. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.