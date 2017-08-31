Validate Your Workers And Get Paid In September - CAGD To Public Institutions

Related Stories The Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) has asked Heads of public companies in the country to do the validation of their staff with the department in order to release their salaries.



The CAGD has announced that non-validated public servants will not receive their monthly salaries because the Heads have failed to submit their names and particulars to the department for processing through the electronic system.



The department rolled out an Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (E-SPV) to address concerns regarding the manual payment voucher system.



The E-SPV is an electronic system that must be validated using electronic means, primarily the internet.



This electronic mechanism was introduced to rectify challenges regarding the high wage bill of public servants and government's commitment to effectively manage payroll cost by eliminating unauthorized payments and persons on payroll.



Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the Director of Payroll at the CAGD, Elizabeth Osei explained that the payment of salaries to the public servants has been halted until the Heads of the companies validate their workers through the E-SPV.



She noted that the department has always been in touch with the Heads and also keep reminding them to do the validation so as to ensure a release of the worker's salaries.



“All company Heads should make sure to validate. We won’t have any issue with them once they validate them,” she said.



She assured the workers that their salaries will be released to them by the end of September once the Heads of the companies have complied with their directive.



According to Mrs. Osei, there is no cause for alarm since the workers will have their salaries paid for two months by the end of September.



She also cautioned the workers and general public to be wary about scammers.



Mrs. Osei said some scammers have been sending information across demanding "picture validation" from workers but the department does not engage in any "picture validation" and so admonished the workers not to fall prey to the scammers.







