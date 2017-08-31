GHS, State Housing Company Join Forces To Provide 15,000 Housing Units

Related Stories The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has entered into a partnership agreement with the State Housing Company (SHC) to construct 15,000 decent and affordable housing units to its workers.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to that effect.



The MoU was signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and the Managing Director of the State Housing Company, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah.



Per the agreement which was signed last week Wednesday, GHS is to provide encumbered land in all the 10 Regions across the country for the execution of the project.



In 30 days time after signing the MOU, both SHC and GHS are expected to enter into a joint venture agreement to roll out the landmark project which is expected to ease pressure on health workers in finding their own accommodation in a secured vicinity.



Signing the MoU, Dr. Nsiah-Asare expressed happiness and optimism in the project saying “ our professionals deserve decent accommodation to provide quality health care and this administration is committed to fully execute this project”.



“State Housing is a credible institution with a healthy track record so we are confident about this project”, he added.



On his part, the Managing Director of State Housing, Mr. Ampofo Appiah, also assured the management of GHS that his outfit had the required the capacity to carry out the project within the time frame.



He said the SHC was “charting a new course with the needs of our clients at the core of our service delivery” and so the houses would be delivered on time.



The latest MOU is the second one to be signed by the new SHC administration with the first one being with the Ghana Immigration Service. In the MOU with the GIS, State Housing was to provide 1,000 housing units to the officers of GIS as well as the construction of state-of-the-art regional offices in all the ten regions across the country.