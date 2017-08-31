NDC’s Shady Governance Affected our Free SHS Policy – Joe Donkor Laments   

Related Stories Central Regional Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Joe Donkor has confirmed the restriction of their promised free Senior High School to only first year students is due to the limited resources left available by the previous NDG government.



“It is not our wish to reduce our free SHS policy to only first year SHS student, starting September 2017, yet we were strained to take that horrid decision due to the lack of funds in the state’s coffers,” he said.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ show, he promised Ghanaians to exercise patience as the government in power deliver its promises made.



“Every promise will be made public as soon as funds are allocated to it,” he said.



Meanwhile, Mr. Donkor accused the previous government of sturdily misusing most of the states funds meant to be used for curbing problems of this nature.



The NPP during the 2016 elections stated in their manifesto and also on their campaign platforms to offer free education to SHS students, in aid of improving the standards of the citizenry and as well as releasing education charge pressures on parents.



Responding to negative statements made by his opponent, Kweke Boahen, Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress [NDC] on the programme based on free SHS matters arising, he stressed “I believe the NDC enjoys being in opposition, since they won’t change their propagandist way of addressing issues to the media”.