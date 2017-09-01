Rawlings, Nana Konadu Greets Muslims…Pray For Positive Agenda

|
Former President Jerry John Rawlings and wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have called on Ghanaians to pursue a positive agenda in their society.
In a solidarity message to Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid al-Adha festival of sacrifice, they prayed that the "celebration will be marked with a quest to seek Allah’s blessings as Ghana aspires to rid itself of the difficulties that confront our society”.
RAWLINGS, NANA KONADU GREET MUSLIMS
Nana and I express solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival of sacrifice.
As we recognize the selfless sacrifice of Ibrahim that inspires the annual celebration of Eid al-Adha, let’s embrace love, care and the desire to pursue a positive agenda for our communities.
We pray that today’s celebration will be marked with a quest to seek Allah’s blessings as Ghana aspires to rid itself of the difficulties that confront our society.
May Allah answer our prayers.
Eid Mubarak!
