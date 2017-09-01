NPP Wishes Muslims Happy Eid-Ul-Adha

Related Stories As Muslims in Ghana and across the globe celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha today, the NPP is pleased to wish them the very best of this momentous and joyous occasion, which marks an important milestone in the Islamic fate. Eid-Ul-Adha, otherwise known as feast of sacrifice, is the Muslim festival that marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to the holy land of Mecca and the famous sacrifice of Prophet Abraham.



Today is therefore not just a day for merrymaking and celebration as we often see, but more importantly, a day for Muslims to reflect on their sacrifices, first of all, to their Maker, fellow humans and to society at large. The NPP, on this special occasion, is thus, calling on our Muslim brothers and sisters to manifest this virtue which underpins the commemoration of Eid-Ul-Adha and renew their covenant with Almighty Allah.



Again, as much as we acknowledge the fact that there is every reason for Muslims to celebrate this day even with pomp and pageantry, the party also admonishes us all, especially the youth to be cautious of excessive celebration which may occasion some unpleasant spectacles. We are appealing for moderation and circumspection in the celebration.



Once again, the party wishes Muslims a happy Eid-Ul-Adha celebration and also calls on them to use this solemn occasion to pray for the nation and in particular, our hardworking President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and his government. EID MUBARAK!







Thank you.



...Signed...



JOHN BOADU



General Secretary (Ag)