I Disagree with Ruling, but Ready for Re-run – Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the Jubilee Coalition is ready to campaign again ahead of the presidential election re-run even though he does not agree with the Supreme Court ruling nullifying his election.



In an address from State House, President Kenyatta, however, stated that he will respect the decision of the court and seek re-election.



He expressed confidence of a win and cited the many seats won by Jubilee legislators.



He encouraged all Kenyans to be peaceful and continue to display a democratic spirit. Source: capitalfm.co.ke