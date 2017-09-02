Ghanaians Should Honour Me – Akua Donkor

Related Stories The Founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor claims she deserve to be honoured, acknowledged and applauded by Ghanaians for being the only outstanding female to have founded a political party in the country.



Madam Akua Donkor, who was robbed at gunpoint last year by three persons believed to be executives and members of her party, has lauded the court for handing a 20-year jail terms on each of them.



Yakubu Yusif, a Trader, Barnabas Kayase, a Driver and Abdul Razak Shaibu of the GPRTU Task Force, reportedly robbed Madam Donkor of her travelling bag containing plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, Voter’s ID, an amount of $30,000 and GH¢3,000.00 at Sowutuom in Accra.



Madam Donkor was happy that finally justice had been served and commended the media for supporting her during the trial.



But in an interview, Akua Donkor thanked God she survived the unfortunate incident which could have led to her untimely death.



She further fumed that, instead of Ghanaians praising her for her effort as a woman to lead a political party with the aim to develop the country, some faceless people rather seek her death and have consistently been castigating her.



With this, she believed that no one can destroy her since the favour of God dines with her.



“They should have acknowledge and praise me. I have brightened the face of Ghana. The world knows I am the only female to be a founder of such a political party. It’s a good thing for the country but I’m been beaten and wanted to be killed as such…”



“It is God who has blessed me. No man can destroy that…” she expressed.