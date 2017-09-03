Inclusive Education Is Our Priority – Gender Minister

Related Stories Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has said the Ministry was prioritising "education for all" especially children with special needs.



"Education is a right and it is necessary that we prioritise issues concerning the protection and development of children..." she said.



Madam Afisah Djaba was addressing this year's National Children's Day celebration held under the theme, "Education, a right for all children" at Mafi-Dove in Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.



She said though the rights of children with disabilities to access quality education were recognized, the "situation on the ground" showed that many of such children were not enjoying those rights.



Madam Afisah Djaba said the Ministry is putting measures in place to ensure that government's interventions aimed at promoting inclusive quality education benefits all.



She said major initiatives were also being implemented to end all forms of child abuse across the country.



Mr Maxwell Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, said education, when provided for all children reduced generational burden and poverty on families.



Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, District Chief Executive for Central Tongu, said though Ghana was at the forefront of protecting children, the District had been bedeviled with teenage pregnancy.



He called on all stakeholders, especially traditional rulers to support the Assembly to address the challenge.



Madam Afisah Djaba was later enstooled Development Queen for the area with the title Mama Dove Wornutefe I, for supporting the completion of a ten-year old clinic at Mafi-Dove.