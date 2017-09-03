Equatorial Guinea Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Mbasogo

Related Stories Ghana’s new ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Esther Ofori has presented her credentials to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at his palace in Mongomo, enabling her to begin officially contacting Equatorial Guinea government officials in her capacity as a diplomatic representative.



President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo received the Ghanaian Ambassador, Esther Ofori to his country after she handed over her credentials as an ambassador of that country.



During the meeting, Esther Ofori communicated greetings from the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Equatorial Guinea president and extended their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the African people.



The newly assigned Equatorial Guinea ambassador also described the Ghana-Equatorial Guinea relations as historical, strategic and based on close cooperation and mutual interests.



She also expressed her keenness to exert all efforts to increase ties of friendship and enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.



Ambassador Esther Ofori expressed her hope that the strategic relations between Ghana and Equatorial Guinea will contribute to serve the interests and common issues binding the two countries to overcome the challenges on both the regional and international levels.



Meanwhile, the President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo congratulated the Ambassador on the commencement of her term and welcomed the Ambassador to his country.



President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo conveyed appreciation for the historic relations based on strong ties of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations whilst highlighting this exceptional relationship and cooperation, the President conveyed sincere gratitude for the continued economic ties between the two and further expressed his confidence in enhanced relations between the two countries during the tenure of the new Ambassador.





