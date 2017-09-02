Apologise To Kenyans – Group To Mahama

Related Stories The African Youth for Peaceful, Free and Fair Elections is calling on the former President John Dramani Mahama to render an unqualified apology to the people of Kenya, and other inhabitants of the African Continent for his ‘misguided and incompetent role’ during Kenya’s elections.



Kenya’s presidential election has been annulled by the Supreme Court of the country citing irregularities.



In a statement signed by the Group’s President Francis Owusu, it said, ‘Now, it has come to the fore that the elections were mired in fraud, irregularities and violence, which unfortunately were swiftly and flagrantly written off and swept under the rag, particularly by the head of the Commonwealth Observer team dispatched to so-called “observe” the fundamental responsibilities under any democratic dispensation, and to ensure that the polls were held in a free and fair manner’.



The statement wondered why the observer team’s report led by the Former President contradicts that of the court.



It said Mr Mahama’s action has brought the country’s name into public ridicule.



Read details of the statement



AFRICAN YOUTH FOR PEACEFUL, FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS,



FOR RELEASE



2nd September, 2017.



FORMER PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA MUST APOLOGISE



We, at the AFRICAN YOUTH FOR PEACEFUL, FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS, demand an immediate and unqualified apology from the leader of the Commonwealth Observer Mission, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, to the people of Kenya, and all other inhabitants of the African Continent for his misguided and incompetent role in the observation of the tenets of peaceful, free, fair and violent-free elections in Kenya.



Now, it has come to the fore that the elections were mired in fraud, irregularities and violence, which unfortunately were swiftly and flagrantly written off and swept under the rag, particularly by the head of the Commonwealth Observer team dispatched to so-called “observe” the fundamental responsibilities under any democratic dispensation, and to ensure that the polls were held in a free and fair manner.



Regarding the final verdict handed down by the Supreme Court of Kenya, the highest Court of the land, over the electoral petition by the opposition party, which is in direct contradiction to the report of free and fair elections as declaimed about by the observer team led by our former president, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, it is indicative of the lazy, abysmal and lackadaisical work and approach that were undertaken during the presidential polls.



In the minimum, this has brought the name of our dear country into disrepute, including the legacies and achievement of other eminent Ghanaian leaders, especially with the worst being the potential of sullying the credibility and integrity of future observers while diminishing the opportunities for other Ghanaian citizens who could be given such distinguished roles to play.



Notwithstanding this, the final verdict again has laid bare the fatal harm that this incomplete work by the observer team under the leadership of Mr. John Dramani Mahama have exacted, even leading to the destruction of lives and properties in the aftermath of the disputed results, and the underlying chaotic incidences.



We are by this statement humbly requesting that the former president respectfully comes out openly and clearly to apologize to the Kenyans, and more particularly to Ghanaians for bringing our name into such an unwarranted disrepute and public ridicule.



Thank you.



Signed;



Francis Owusu (President)



Evans Okomeng



(Secretary)