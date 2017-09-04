Any Parent Who Fails To Send His/Her Ward To School Should Be Arrested

Related Stories The Network For Assin Development is calling on the Traditional and Opinion Leaders in Assin land as matter of urgency to endeavor to release lands to the government in order to facilitate the One District One Factory Project.



We strongly believe that the move will go a long way to create jobs for youth in the area.



More so, as as a Network we are much concern about issues bothering the youth in the area; especially when it comes to unemployment.



Statistic has shown that almost 70 to 80 percent of the youth are unemployed. The menace has rendered the people into an abject poverty in the area.



We are also calling on the three MP's , DECs and other prominent personalities such as John Boadu, the Acting General Secretary of NPP, Prof Dominick Fobi and all and sundry to team up to bring development to Assin land .



It Obvious that , if care is not taken a year to come the criminal activities will be increase in the area Because of youth unemployment.



However, we are also calling on the youth to grab opportunity of the One District One Factory Project commences . And also portray positive characters towards work in order to promote development in the area.



As a Network we strongly believe that education is the Key to success.



Therefore we entreat every parent to take advantage the Free Senior High school initiative. Since it is a laudable initiative to help our ward's in the area .



We also sending a caution to every parent not to regard the Free Senior School Policy as politics.



Therefore any parent who denies his/her ward of going to school should be arrested and face legal actions . Since they are infringing on rights of the children.



Long Live Ghana.



Long Live Network for ASSIN Development.



Convener



Mr Samuel Kwame Adobah-0546990659