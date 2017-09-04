MASLOC Dep CEO Gives To Correctional Centre On Birthday

Related Stories A deputy Executive Secretary of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Maame Afia Akoto has put smiles on the faces of inmates at the Senior Correctional Centre (Borstal Institute) on her birthday – September 1, 2017.



Ms Afia Akoto, who went to the Centre with friends including NPP National Youth Organiser Sammy Awuku and National Democratic Congress’ Obuobia Darko-Opoku, spent the morning with the over 100 children advising them to be of good character, stressing all is not lost yet.



She feted the children and donated items for their upkeep, promising to do more of such humanitarian services on her birthdays.



Some of the donated items were 15 boxes of water, 5 bags of rice, 5 boxes of assorted biscuits, 3 boxes of Pepsodent tooth paste, 1 box of tooth brush/72 pieces, 18 cartons of soft drinks, 2 packets of T. Rolls, 2 boxes of dettol, 48 pieces of towels, 4 boxes of toilet soaps, 10 packets of mosquito coils, 40 bags of Kleesoft detergents, 200 pieces of Bibles and cooked food and drinks.



The facility serves as a receptacle for all committed male juvenile offenders from all over the country. It was established on May 17, 1947 to save the young from wasted life of crime.