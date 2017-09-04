Only One Ambulance Operational In Eastern Region - National Ambulance Service

Related Stories The National Ambulance Service(NAS) has stated that, out of the 18 ambulance stations in the Eastern region only one station, that is Begoro, is operational at the moment with the rest broken down for several months.



The stations with broken down Ambulances are Koforidua, Kpong, Nkawkaw, Suhum, Kade, Kibi, Akim Oda, Mampong, Mpraeso, Nsawam, Donkokrom, New Abirem, Anyinam, Abetifi, Asamankese and Somanya.



The Eastern Regional Coordinator of National Ambulance Service, Michael Gaani, tells Kasapa News that due to this situation, the Service is unable to attend to many emergency cases.



He said, due to the poor nature of roads in the region coupled with the old age of the ambulances the vehicles frequently break down.



According to him, some of the ambulances have damaged engines but very expensive to repair adding that even the Service is indebted to its suppliers including



He stated that the best panacea is replacement of these faulty ambulances by the importation of new fleet which must be done at least every five years.



A six-year-old boy on Saturday lost his life due to lack of Ambulance at St. Martin de Porres Hospital at Agomanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The boy identified as Adzokatse Elvis was knocked down by a motorbike and rushed to the hospital Saturday. He suffered traumatic Brain injury (internal head bleeding) hence was referred to Korle -Bu Teaching Hospital, however, there was no Ambulance to convey the patient for emergency attention.



The Lower Manya Municipal Health Director, Dr Akosua Owusu Sarpong tells Kasapa News Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah that, the situation is creating distress for healthcare in the district.



According to her, Doctors in the municipality have been lamenting over the absence of ambulances in the district and its effect on quality healthcare.



However, responding to the incident, the Eastern Regional Coordinator of the National Ambulance Service, Michael Gaani explained that the Service was helpless when the distress call came to the Control room due to the lack of Ambulance in the region.



He said the only Ambulance left which is stationed in Begoro was not in good shape to cover the long distance to Somanya to convey the patient.