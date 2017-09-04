Pay Your Taxes – K’si Mayor

Related Stories THE KUMASI Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, has charged Ghanaians to regularly pay their taxes to help accelerate national development.



Government, he said, depends heavily on revenue raised from taxes to carry out developmental projects.



In this regard, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi has entreated all who are supposed to pay taxes to do so for the government’s desire to develop the country to become a reality.



“I entreat you to pay your taxes to the state regularly so that government will get the needed funds to implement developmental projects.



“The taxes that you pay are used to construct lorry parks, schools, markets and other equally important infrastructure,” the Kumasi mayor stated.



He was speaking during a prayer session by the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission of Kumasi to mark the Eid-Ul-Adha festival last Friday.



Mr Osei Assibey pointed out that if the people refuse to pay their taxes the government’s resolve to develop the nation would be a mirage.



He also charged the citizenry to contribute their quota to make the environment tidy so as to help avert the spread of diseases.



He also admonished parents and guardians to invest in their children’s education so that they would grow to become influential in society.



Mr Osei Assibey expressed delight over the peaceful atmosphere in the state, urging the people to remain peaceful by shunning vengeance.



According to him, the country cannot grow if the people are not disciplined, and therefore urged the citizenry to stay away from all acts of indiscipline.



He again entreated the people to support President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration with fervent prayers so that his good plans for the country will materialize.



The Ahmadiya Muslim Mission, led by Mauvi A. Hammed Tahir, prayed fervently for Allah’s continual blessings for the country to climax the event.