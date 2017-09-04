Govt Rewards Chiefs For Fighting Galamsey

Related Stories The Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Paul Essien, has stated that plans are underway for the government to reward paramount chiefs in the country who are relentlessly helping to fight against illegal mining (galamsey).



He disclosed that a proposal was being sent to the government to consider awarding traditional areas that would be found to be illegal mining-free.



Mr Paul Essien made this known during the start of a four-day working visit to the Central Region on Monday.



As part of efforts to fight illegal mining in the country, the ministry has begun engaging traditional authorities in areas where galamsey activities are being carried out.



Mr Essian pleaded with the chiefs to support the government’s resolve to stop illegal mining, stressing that without them it would be difficult to realize the objective.



The deputy minister said government had also increased the royalties paid to paramount chiefs from GH¢500 to GH¢1,000 so as to motivate them to discourage galamsey in their areas of jurisdiction.



The paramount chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey, urged the traditional leaders to engage the galamsey operators to end the canker.



The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Thomas Agyei Baffour, was worried about how illegal mining has destroyed water bodies such as the River Pra.



He said the government cannot fight the menace alone without the involvement of the traditional rulers and therefore, appealed to them to support President Nana Akufo-Addo in ensuring a galamsey-free country.



Mr Agyei Baffour appealed to all stakeholders to get involved in the fight against galamsey.



The paramount chief of Twifo Traditional Area, Nana Appiah, threw his weight behind the government in fighting galamsey.