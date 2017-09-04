Nana’s Policies Doesn’t Discriminate …Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia says the laudable policies of the current Akufo-Addo administration are meant to benefit every Ghanaian.



According to him, all the programmes that the government intends to roll out are meant to benefit every citizen of the land without discrimination.



He therefore charged the citizenry to continually support the government with fervent prayers so that its better plans would be successful.



“I urge you to support Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government with prayers so that his vision of transforming the country will become a reality for everyone to enjoy.



“President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision is to improve the lives of all Ghanaians, irrespective of their tribal, religious, social affiliations or any other consideration.



Explaining further, he said in a few days’ time, government will roll out the free Senior High School (SHS) policy to benefit every household in the country.



Dr. Bawumia disclosed this while addressing Muslims who converged on the Central Mosque in Kumasi to mark the Eid-Ul-Adha.



He sternly cautioned the populace to, as a matter of urgency, shun all negative acts that can negatively affect the country’s socio-economic development.



According to him, vengeance and indiscipline should be relegated to the background, stressing the need for the people to be disciplined.



The vice president also urged Ghanaians to shun immoral acts and other things that doesn’t please Allah and lead dignified and acceptable lives.



Dr. Bawumia stressed the need for people, especially Muslims, to always submit to the will of Allah, who created mankind and other creatures.



He entreated religious bodies to unite and offer the needed assistance to government to accelerate the development of the country.



On behalf of government, Dr. Bawumia presented a cow, ram, bags of rice and cooking oil, among others, to the Muslims to mark the occasion.