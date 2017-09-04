SSNIT Denies Operating Separate Pension Scheme For Staff

Related Stories The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has denied that its workers have a separate and more beneficial pension scheme.



There are indications in certain quarters that SSNIT staff do not contribute to the national pension scheme that the trust manages but rather contribute towards a more rewarding pension fund.



But in an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, said “it is completely false for people to suggest that SSNIT workers contribute to a different scheme.”



He said the issue came up at a board meeting of the trust but a member of the board, who is a former worker of SSNIT and representative of the pensioners association, told the board that the indications were false and that he was a beneficiary of the SSNIT pension scheme.



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said his independent checks had also shown that the claims were false.



“All SSNIT workers are contributors to the Tier One pension scheme,” he stressed.



Assurance



The SSNIT boss assured contributors and the public that the new management was committed to ensuring that workers gained maximum benefit from their contributions.



He said the recent $72 million software scandal, which had hit the trust, had given the new management the opportunity to clear the rot in the system.



He, accordingly, appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm and rest assured that “their money is in good hands.”



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang stressed that the trust was resolved to deal with anyone involved in the scandal and was ready to fully co-operate with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to bring all culprits to book.