Amewu Revokes Exton Cubic's Mining Lease

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Peter Amewu, has said that the mining lease in the possession of Exton Cubic Group Limited is null and void following failure to abide by laws relating to the license and some statutory infractions.



Mr Amewu, at a press conference on Monday, September 4, said the company has failed to abide by some regulations.



Consequently, government has written to the company to discontinue any attempts to move into the concession at Nyinahini in the Atwima Nwabiagya in the Ashanti Region.



“Act 703 sections 87 grants the minister the procedure for revoking of licence and what that law says is that if for any reason the minister is satisfied that the company has fail to abide by the terms and conditions of the licence or a requirement applicable to the licence then the minister has the right under the clause 87 to terminate”



“The infractions have been carefully analyzed and it has been established that if falls short of the procedural mechanisms that allows grant of lease and so that calls for the [invalidation],” he explained