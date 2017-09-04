Nana B Praises ‘SUPREMO’ Awuku

Related Stories The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has been honoured by the All Africa Students Union as the 2017 Youth Icon and has therefore received plaudit from Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B.



The award was part of the AASU Youth Summit; an annual event which honours individuals and institutions that have championed or contributed to education and youth related development.

Full statement below

CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BOSS & BROTHER SAMMI AWUKU



I wish to congratulate our dynamic, charismatic, energetic and affable leader Sammi Awuku on being named as "CONTINENTAL YOUTH ICON" for 2017.



His leadership has been a great source of inspiration not only to the Ghanaian Youth but the continent at large.



He contributed immensely to the NPP's Victory in 2016 elections. His impeccable communication and organization skills dazed our opponents.



He has personally inspired me and I have gained a lot from his leadership skills having served under him as the Director of Programs and Events and also a Communication team member when he was deputy Director of Communications of our great party.



I call him the SUPREMO..... SUPREMO, may the good LORD continue to bless you and protect you. You are blessed and highly favored.



