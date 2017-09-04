Inadequate Accommodation Affecting Our Work – Operation Vanguard

Related Stories The Deputy Commander of the Anti-Galamsey Taskforce, Operation Vanguard (OV) Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye has disclosed that lack of accommodation for personnel has become a major challenge to their operations.



He told Kumasi based Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo that majority of the Operation Vanguard personnel sleep in classrooms while others had no place at all to lay their heads.



“We are facing a lot of challenges. Sometimes we have to visit mining sites at dawn to stop galamseyers from mining. Some galamseyers mine at night, others mine on water. We don’t have place to sleep. We sleep in classrooms but now that schools are about to open we have to move from the classrooms” he said.



Chief Supt. Abraham Acquaye, however, said Operation Vanguard personnel won’t allow these challenges to discourage them in their operations and will still fight against galamsey as the government expects.