Soldier Remanded After Killing Civilian Over Mobile Phone

The 26-year-old military man is under investigation for murder and is expected to re-appear in court, September 18.



The incident happened last Friday night during the Eid- celebration.

Witnesses say the suspect who was in the company of other soldiers drove by in a vehicle, intimidated, extorted monies and demanded from people on the streets whatever they had in their possession.



The victim, Nana Yaw Owusu was among friends when he was accosted by the suspect and three other soldiers who demanded to search him.

He complied but after the soldiers demanded he gives up his Infinix Note 12 phone, an altercation ensued.



A family member explained, Nana Yaw had once lost a Samsung phone and found this fresh demand from the soldiers unacceptable.



The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim twice in his neck and stomach and in a rush of adrenaline, Nana Yaw grabbed the soldier long enough for his shocked colleagues to rush to the scene and arrest the suspect.



Nana Yaw was rushed to the Kasoa hospital where he later died.



Three other soldiers took to their heels after the attack attracted a crowd. The street where the victim was stabbed has blood splutterings.



The three others are on the run.



Nana Yaw's family and friends are demanding justice for the slain colleague. Some friends vowed to curse the suspect if justice is not done.



They expressed shock that a military man can demand a civilian's phone without any basis.



Nana Yaw left behind a wife and a child. His wife who is unemployed said her husband is the only bread winner. She told Adom News, he has been footing the health care bill of their child who has a kidney problem.



"The soldier has really left me in pain. He has troubled my life", she said and pointed to a kiosk where the two lived.