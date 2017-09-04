‘Police Rape’: Justice Will Be Served – Interior Minister Assures

Related Stories The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately institute measures to bring to book a police officer accused of raping a 22-year-old lady.



The 22-year-old who was allegedly raped by the Police officer identified as Corporal Edem Kelvin Sampson, with the Airport Police Division, is still seeking justice one year after the ghastly incident occurred.



The incident which occurred late in the afternoon, while the victim was returning from work, has left her traumatized and broken, her father told Starr News.



The matter was reported to the Madina branch of DOVVSU but is yet to receive any major attention.



Speaking exclusively to Starr News, the victim said the stigma surrounding her following the incident is destroying her inwardly.



“He pushed me to the wall and I fell down and I blacked out. When I opened my eyes I found myself naked on the bed and I realised he had had sex with me. He came closer towards me, I tried pushing him away, but he overpowered me and he had sex with me again. I felt as though I was dead after the ordeal,” she narrated.



Commenting on the incident Monday in an interview with Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey after massive public outrage over delays by the police service in acting on the issue, Mr Dery said, “The law must take its course as far as that is concerned.”



He said it is unfortunate that those entrusted with enforcing the laws are the ones breaching the laws, assuring that the incident will be thoroughly investigated to bring the perpetrator to book.



“I am very firm on that,” he stressed, adding his attention should be drawn if nothing is still being done.