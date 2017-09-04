Government To Construct Mini Grid Systems In 55 Island & Lakeside Communities

Related Stories As part of government’s policy to achieve a universal energy access by the year 2030, it has adopted the usage of renewable energy based Mini grid systems for the electrification of island and lake side communities in other to improve upon their standard of living.



This was disclosed during the inauguration ceremony of a Mini grid project by the Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Power, Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo and Ms. Laura Turk, Vice President of the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Network at Pediatorkope, an island community near Ada which was piloted by the Ghana Energy Development Access Project (GEDAP) with the support of the World Bank.



The five (5) pilot solar PV and Wind powered Mini grids that have been constructed are to provide a 24 hour uninterrupted electricity supply to about 3,500 people in these remote 5 island communities with a generating capacity of 200kw.



The Deputy Minister of Energy in addressing the Chiefs and people of Pediatorkope indicated that, ‘following the success of the pilot systems, government under the Ghana Energy Development Access Project (GEDAP) has secured funding from the Swiss government (through SECO) to install three (3) additional Mini grid systems in Alive, Alokpem and Azizakpe island communities which are all in this district’.

He stressed further that, ‘Under the Scaling Up Renewable Energy Program (SREP), fifty five (55) more islands are earmarked to be connected with the Mini Grid systems’.



He therefore reiterated the desire of government to secure additional funding to provide additional Mini grid systems to the remaining island and lakeside communities as part of government’s efforts to achieve universal access by 2030 and also to improve upon the quality of life of our rural folks in order to help stem the rural – urban migration.



On her part, the Vice President of the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Network, Ms. Laura Turk, expressed her satisfaction with the project done so far and renewed the World Bank’s commitment towards supporting Ghana achieve a universal energy access by the year 2030.



The Chief of Pediatorkope thanked the government of Ghana and the World Bank on behalf of his people for improving upon the conditions of his people. He indicated that, the quality of healthcare and education has increased as a result of the provision of electricity in their community. He emphasised that they no longer rely on the inland communities to undertake their basic needs.



The Deputy Minister and the World Bank Vice President were accompanied by officials of the Ministry of Energy, World Bank, the Project Manager of the Mini Grid System, consultants amongst others.