Related Stories The Omanhene of the Oguaa traditional Area Osabarima Kwesi Atta II has called on government to allocate one-third of the admission to school pupils of Cape Coast provided they pass their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Osabarima made the call at the occasion of the 53rd of the Ougaa fetu afahye over the weekend in the Central Region.



The grand durbar saw hundreds of people thronging the festival grounds.



"We wholeheartedly support the ‘One District, One Factory’ as well as the one million dollars into every constituency. We will cooperate to make your dream come true as we have allocated a land for the project," the Omanhene said.



The Minister of State in charge of Railway Development, Joe Ghartey also noted that the government will establish a Fish Processing Plant in the area as part of the “One District, One Factory” programme.



According to him the one million dollars constituency would be implemented soon under the development authorities to relief the people from hardship.



The Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan, present at the function, also urged the residents practice personal hygiene by keeping their environment clean to avoid any outbreak of diseases.









