VIDEO...Kokrokoo Charities Donates 10th Incubator To Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

As part of efforts to help prevent neonatal deaths and keep preterm babies alive, the team of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation has installed a 10th incubator worth $10,000 at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central Region.



The incubators are to help cater for babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, known in medical circles as preterm deliveries.



The project dubbed "Project 100 incubators" was initiated in June 2014 and aimed at raising funds for the purchase of 100 incubators needed in Neonatal Intensive Care Units to be distributed to hospitals across the country.



Donating the incubator to the Cape Coast Hospital, Award winning host of Peace FM's flagship programme 'Kokrokoo' and brain behind the project, Kwami Sefa Kayi told Head of the Hospital that the incubator is to address infantile challenges confronting the hospital.



"On behalf of Kokrokoo Foundation, Kokrokoo Charities; on behalf of the team - Dennis and everybody here - we present this incubator to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the hope that it will save many more lives than we even envisage. And I'll make a promise that when we get more, we'll bring more."



Mr. Dennis Adutwum, Director of Programmes for Kokrokoo Charities Foundation also explained that the hospital was chosen based on emerging health issues facing it and so, was delighted over the donation to the hospital.



He expressed gratitude to donors and hoped the target for the incubator project would be reached.



The Kokrokoo Charities Foundation has so far installed 10 incubators in various hospitals such as the La General Hospital in Accra and Prestea Government Hospital in the Western Region among others.



