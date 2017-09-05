Akufo Addo Appoints Dr. Poku Adusei To Ghana Standards Authority

Dr Poku Adusei Related Stories President Akufo Addo has appointed Senior Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Poku Adusei as Deputy Director General in charge of General Service at the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA).



The appointment took effect from September 1st 2017.



A letter signed by the Board Chairman of the GSA said “following the recommendations of the Governing Board of the Ghana Standard Authority, l write to inform you that you have been appointed as acting Deputy Director-General in charge of General Services at the Ghana Standard Authority subject to the ultimate confirmation by his Excellency the President of the Republic’’.



Dr. Poku Adusei teaches Intellectual Property Law, Conflict of Laws, Company Law and Land Law at the University of Ghana. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) Degree from the University of Ghana and a Qualified Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, Accra.



He was called to the Ghana Bar in 2003. Dr. Adusei was awarded the H.N. McDermid scholarship for proven ability in area of specialization by the University of Alberta, Canada, where he earned his Master of Laws (LL.M.) Degree with specialization in Intellectual Property Law. He completed his doctorate degree in law at McGill University, Canada, with specialization in patent law and development studies.



Dr. Adusei led the Ghana team of researchers for the IDRC-sponsored African Copyright & Access to Knowledge (ACA2K) Project.



He has written extensively on the subject of Intellectual Property Law in local and international peer-review journals including the Journal of African Law, African Journal of International & Comparative Law, the Journal of World Intellectual Property, the University of Botswana Law Journal, KNUST Law Journal and the University of Ghana Law Journal.



Dr. Adusei is the author of an academic text entitled: Patenting of Pharmaceuticals and Development in Sub-Saharan Africa: Laws, Institutions, Practices, and Politics, published in 2013 by Springer in New York/Germany.



He is also the author of another monograph entitled: Protecting Moral Rights under Copyright Law: the Stride Forward, published in 2009 by Lambert Academic Publishing in Germany.