UTV's Abigail Ashley Gives Free 500 Copies Of Her Book To Fans

Hundreds of people from all walks of life turned out in their numbers in the early hours of Eid UL Adha celebration on Friday to receive their copy of Abigail Ashley's 'Behind My Smile, A Decade Of My Life', book.



The book tells a life story of how the health advocate has been battling with kidney disease for a decade but looks very healthy and strong.



Miss Ashley had earlier announced that, she was inspired to freely give out 500 copies of her book to her loved ones after the Chief Executive of Freddies Corner, Uncle Freddy bought some of her books to give out to all clients that buy from his shop.



“I was touched by Uncle Fredy of Freddies Corner, to embark on this initiative of giving out these 500 copies of my books to loved ones, after he sent a colleague to buy boxes of ‘Behind My Smile, A Decade Of My Life’, to distribute to clients that buy from his shop,” Abigai Ashley said.



Happiness was written on the faces of people upon meeting the host of 'My Health My Life' on UTV for the first time.



They got themselves, a copy of the motivational and inspirational book, took pictures and had a lengthy talk about the joy behind her daily smile.



“I couldn’t wait for this day. Aunty Abigail is my role model. I watch her all the time on TV and meeting her for the first time is like a dream come through. She is the reason I am alive today, when I thought all hopes where lost. God bless you aunty,” – a fun emotionally said.



Abigail Ashley also couldn’t hide her joy when these people came out from far and near to get copies of her book.



“We do it for God and Country, thank you all for coming,” she thanked them.