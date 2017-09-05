OCCUPYGHANA® Presents Relief Items To Sierra Leone

Related Stories On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, the pressure group OccupyGhana®, donated assorted medical supplies to the Sierra Leone High Commissioner in Ghana to aid in the ongoing relief efforts following the catastrophic mudslides in Regent near Freetown on August 14, 2017.



The items were made up of 16 cartons of all types of intravenous fluids, 400 pieces of intravenous sets, 400 pieces of different intravenous cannulas, antibiotics in intravenous and oral forms including Ceftriaxone, Ciprofloxacin, Cefuroxime , antimalarials like Artemether Inj, Artesunate Lumefantrine in tablet and suspension forms, analgesics including Paracetamol in tablet and syrup forms, Ibuprofen in tablets and syrup forms, Diclofenac in injection and tablet forms, oral rehydration salts, blood tonics and vitamins, antibiotic eye drops, 3 cartons of Chlorine bleach, dressings including gauzes, plasters, cotton wool, bandages, syringes, needles and examination gloves.



Making the presentation were OccupyGhana® members Dr Radha Hackman, Mr Kwaku Segbefia and Mr Sydney Casely-Hayford. In his remarks on behalf of the group, Mr Casely-Hayford, a leading member of OccupyGhana®, said that the catastrophic events of August 14 saddened most people across the continent and that the gesture was not only humane but also a reflection of the old bond that existed between the two countries.



"In times like these, no nation or society should stand alone, for such pain and suffering touches not only the people of Sierra Leone but all of humanity. Also, to a Ghanaian, Sierra Leone is not just another country but a nation with whom we share a strong bond that dates back over a 100 years," Mr. Casely-Hayford said.



The items, which were addressed to the Office of the Sierra Leonean First Lady, were received by the Sierra Leonean High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Justice Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh.



In her heartfelt remarks as she received the donation, she expressed the appreciation of the people of Sierra Leone to OccupyGhana®, adding that she had been overwhelmed by the level of support from the government and people of Ghana in the aftermath of the tragic disaster in Regent, Sierra Leone.



“The relationship between Ghana and Sierra Leone is second to none in the West Region. The relationship has spanned centuries and we can only continue to pray that the ties will flourish and develop from strength to strength," she said.



She marvelled at the timeliness of the donation since she and her staff had been discussing ways of acquiring medical supplies for her country. She explained that a medical disaster was highly possible since the mountains near Regent were the source of drinking water for all of Freetown. She pointed out that it was feared that, that source was probably contaminated by all the dead bodies and that the contamination could lead to spread of water-borne diseases. She pointed out that the donated supplies would go a long way in helping to combat any such medical calamity.



“This is a great humanitarian gesture which only a sister or brother can do for another sister or brother," she added.



The mudslides have claimed close to a 1000 lives and has made over 4000 Sierra Leoneans homeless. The country, which is trying to recover from the scourge of Ebola not too long ago, needs all the help it can get. We at OccupyGhana® thus appeal to all Ghanaians to donate in all possible ways to the rescue and rehabilitation efforts in Sierra Leone.



Yours in the service of God and Country,