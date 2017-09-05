Churches Must Learn To Give Back To Society - Dr. Boadi Nyamekye

Related Stories “The church is not all about taking from people. That has been the erroneous impression that people have. That if you go to church, you’re paying money. You’re giving tithes. You’re giving offerings but the church is supposed to also be there to give back to the society," General Overseer of The Maker's House Chapel, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye has admonished churches in the country.



Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye urged various churches in the nation to attend to the needs of their members and the deprived in the society as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.



According to him, the church shouldn't only become an establishment where people converge to worship their Maker but also an extension of the love of God to the people, believers and unbelievers alike.



The Maker's House Chapel has since last year rolled out a scholarship scheme to help people to pursue their academic education to the tertiary institution.



The scholarship scheme by the secretariat of the church christened "TeamEdu" is dedicated to assisting disadvantaged students throughout their University education by identifying resources to assist with.



According to the scheme, applicants are expected to complete Senior High School, prove they're bright students with good academic qualifications or performance and gained admission into any of the public tertiary institutions as well as prove that they are from a deprived background.



Speaking at a press conference to mark the launch of Experience Conference 2017 at the foyer of the church, Dr. Boadi Nyamekye explained that the scheme is to offer full scholarship package to the applicants.



So far, seven people from the church and outside the church have gained scholarship into various tertiary institutions.



Dr. Nyamekye noted that The Maker's House Chapel, as a church, has located the needs of the people and as part of their contributions to the nation will continue to support the society.



“As a church family, we realized that there are so many people – gifted people, talented people – people who are very knowledgeable but are unable to further or pursue their academic ambitions or goals because they’re financially challenged or handicapped. Not just people within our church but we saw that it was a problem. Not just in Accra but everywhere and so, as a church family, we thought about how we can help to take off that burden, that weight on the shoulders of people. And of course, that is what it’s supposed to be done as a church. People need to be helped when they get into the church family. People who come to church, they’re sick; the church is not supposed to turn their backs on them. If they need help whether it’s financial or spiritual, the church is not there to just meet the spiritual needs of his congregants or the people. The church is there to meet the holistic need. And the holistic need, it’s spiritual. It’s physical. It’s emotional…



“It’s scholarship to help people pursue their academic ambitions. And it’s not for SHS” because the government has made SHS free. “It’s not for JHS because that one too, from President Rawlings’ time, is been free – FCUBE – so basic school is free, secondary school is free but people need also to pursue. After that, you need to go and probably pursue a degree and it’s not everybody who is blessed to have family or friends that can help. So the church, our mandate is to step in and help as many people as we can”.



He appealed to all churches to "give back to the community and to be a blessing to the people who come to the church and people who are without…If you are church, if you’re a Charismatic or a Pentecostal; please let’s all get together. Let’s help the people…”



