We Will Sue Government Over Withdrawal Of Exploration Permit – Exton Cubic

Exton Cubic Group Limited has said it will turn to the court over government's revocation of its exploration license for bauxite in the Tano Offin Forest reserve.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu, had explained that the directive was issued because the company’s three mining leases were invalid.



Mr. Amewu explained that the company’s failure to provide key documents covering its acceptance of the lease, notice of pendency, environmental impact assessment and other statutory requirements rendered the leases invalid.



In a letter to Exton Cubic, Mr. Amewu said “the absence of publications of the Gazette of notice of the pendency of the company’s applications and service of the notice on the various entities specified in the law is contrary to both section 13(2) of Act 703 and Regulation 177 of L.I. 2176 [Minerals and Mining Regulations.]”



But the Public Relations Officer of Exton Cubic, Sammy Gyamfi, on Eyewitness News indicated that his outfit was currently “studying the letters received from government” before “seeking redress by taking the necessary legal steps.”



“We will take the appropriate legal steps to seek redress… These are technical and legal issues which our lawyers will go through,” he stated.



Mr. Gyamfi further indicated that, government’s claims in the letters issued to Exton Cubic were false, saying “in the coming days, we will delve into the details of the two letters and we will demonstrate to you that the facts and complaints contained in those government letters are totally false. The claims are totally untenable.”



Mr. Gyamfi insisted that Exton Cubic had not breached the law as far as the exploration of bauxite was concerned.



“We ask our supporters to remain calm. There is no cause for alarm. We have not done anything untoward. We are pursuing our objective of ensuring that Nyinahen Bauxite is exploited for the benefit of Ghanaians.”



The mining company, which was granted a license on December 29, 2016, insists it followed due process in the acquisition of the mining license despite claims by the EPA and Mineral’s Commission that it was in breach of the law.