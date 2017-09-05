Daddy Lumba Joins The Fight Against Galamsey

Related Stories Legend highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka ‘Daddy Lumba’ and the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Nananom Group of Companies, Dr. George Obeng have launched a campaign over the weekend to help the fight against galamsey by the Nana Addo-led government.



Dubbed “Clean Water for 4 All”, the campaign is aimed to protect the country’s river bodies for a useful purpose.



The duo are of a view that – illegal mining should be a worry to all Ghanaians and not the president alone after calling on civil society, NGO’s, traditional council, the media, the Christian council among others to join the campaign .



According to the award winning music legend, the project will be undertaken by the use of purely indigenous African branded music and a documentary which will serve as the main campaign platform to champion the project.



The project will also include a research to unearth alternative livelihood for people whose main income is from galamsey.



Colossal musical platforms will be used to raise additional needed funds to support and provide clean and accessible water for deprived communities across the length and breadth of rural Ghana especially affected areas.



Daddy Lumba and Dr. George Obeng believe their attempt to help in the fight against galamsey will help restore life on earth.

