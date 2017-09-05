GHS10.5m ADB Loan: Gov’t Disrespecting Procurement Laws

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of blatant disregard for procurement laws of the country in the award of contracts and loans.



This follows the alleged approval of a GHS 10,459,500 million loan from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to the MacDan Shipping Company by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



Addressing the media on Wednesday, September 5, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the action of the Finance Minister is a breach of the procurement processes and rules since most of the boards and Council of State institutions have not been constituted.



“Serious questions arise as to whether they have demonstrated respect to our procurement processes. Was the contract awarded using the sole-sourcing process? If the answer is yes, then the law requires the approval by the Public Procurement Authority, where is the board of the Public Procurement Authority, we are not aware that it has been constituted,” he stated.



He was of the view that government declared zero tolerance for sole-sourcing and whether the contract was sole-sourcing or competitive tender, the government has still flouted the laws by its conduct on the contract.