Don’t Play Politics With Free SHS – Education Minister

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Related Stories The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has debunked media assertions that the free SHS policy is a political mischief.



He emphasised that the program is meant to benefit every student who qualified to be placed in the Senior High School irrespective of their status.



Mr. Adutwum was responding to claims by some parents to the effect that the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service are deliberately frustrating the placement system in other to cut down the number of prospective SHS students.



“We came to serve the people of Ghana. We will implement policies and programmes to help the parents and Ghanaians.



“This will ensure the development we need as a country for all Ghanaians, irrespective your status in the society.” He noted on Accra based Accra FM.



Dr Adutwum, further called on parents not to pay any fees demanded by heads of senior high schools since the government is taking care of all such expenses.



Government has announced that the Free SHS programme will start in September with the first year students in all high schools across the country.