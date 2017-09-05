We Will Support Exton Cubic Group To Mine If . . . - DCE

Related Stories The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Mponua District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Hon. William Darko has indicated the support of the district for any company which meet all the requirements by law to mine bauxite at Nyinahin.



According to him, the people of Atwima Mponua and Nyinahin are ready to support Exton Cubic Group or any other foreign company if they work in accordance with the law of the land and their operations don’t pose threat to the inhabitants.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. William Darko averred that inasmuch as the district and the people are willing to work and support any company to mine the bauxite, they are not ready to compromise the safety of the community by allowing Exton Cubic to operate illegally.



“It is not our idea that Exton Cubic will not come to Nyinahin to work, but it is our aim to ensure the company follows due process and the law of the land so that in the future, the company will not pose danger to the people of Atwima Mponua,” he asserted.



He added that “if Exton Cubic Group in the future gets the nod to mine the bauxite, we expect to see that the process will pass through Parliament, Cabinet, Minerals Commission, Forestry Commission, EPA and finally to those of us in the district . . . ”



“In Ghana, we work with the rule of law and so we must adhere to the law in whatever we do. All we want is for the Exton Cubic Group to work according to the law of the land and not pose threat or danger to the people. If the Ghanaian company does not respect the law, their existence will pose danger to us; but if the local company respect the law, the foreign companies will also respect our laws when they come to work here and there will be peace of mind,” he indicated.



He reiterated that any attempt by any company to flout the laws of the country, will endanger the government, the company itself and the people in the community where the company operates; thus, the district will also suffer the consequences of the company’s action.





