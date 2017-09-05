I Stand By Corruption Allegations - A Plus

Related Stories Controversial hip life artiste Kwame A-Plus says he stands by his corruption allegation against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.



He made the comments after he honoured the CID’s invitation over the matter on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.



A Plus told Starr News’ Atiewin Mbillah Lawson that he has provided enough evidence to the Police on his allegations.



“I just gave a statement and provided the evidence they needed and its best that we allow the Police to do their work, I gave my evidence and told them why I said the people are corrupt and that was it.”



A Plus expressed surprise over reports circulating that he had alleged that two presidential staffers had taken bribes. According to him, he had never accused them of taking bribes but only stated they were corrupt people.



“Now the people go out there and they want to use me, they say A Plus says he didn’t accuse the people of taking bribe, ofcourse I never accused them of receiving bribe, I accused them of being corrupt there is a difference between bribery and corruption and it doesn’t mean I have apologised for calling anyone corrupt.”