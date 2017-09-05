A Plus Has No Evidence To Support His Claims – Abronye DC

|
|
|
|
|
|
The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has doubted that controversial musician Kwame A Plus has any evidence to back his corruption claims against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.
Kwame Baffoe popularly called ‘Abronye DC’ described A Plus as a ‘liar’ daring him to provide evidence to the police.
Abronye DC threatened to resign from the party if A Plus backs his allegations with proof.
‘I can confidently say that A Plus has no evidence to support his claims. He is a liar and his allegations are all lies, and so if he is able to provide correct evidence to the police, I will resign from the party. I’m daring him because I know he has no evidence,” he told Neat FM.
A Plus has accused Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of engaging in shady deals at the presidency, describing them as c’corrupt fools’.
Abronye DC is calling for the prosecution of A Plus if he refuses to provide evidence.
“Kwame A Plus must be taught a lesson and so if he fails to provide proper evidence which I know he doesn’t have, then he needs to be prosecuted for making unfounded allegations against public officers,” he stated.
A Plus is expected to have a meeting with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Tuesday September 5, 2017 with regards to the allegations.
|
|
|
|
|Source: ultimatefmonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|