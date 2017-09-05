A Plus Has No Evidence To Support His Claims – Abronye DC

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has doubted that controversial musician Kwame A Plus has any evidence to back his corruption claims against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



Kwame Baffoe popularly called ‘Abronye DC’ described A Plus as a ‘liar’ daring him to provide evidence to the police.



Abronye DC threatened to resign from the party if A Plus backs his allegations with proof.



‘I can confidently say that A Plus has no evidence to support his claims. He is a liar and his allegations are all lies, and so if he is able to provide correct evidence to the police, I will resign from the party. I’m daring him because I know he has no evidence,” he told Neat FM.



A Plus has accused Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of engaging in shady deals at the presidency, describing them as c’corrupt fools’.



Abronye DC is calling for the prosecution of A Plus if he refuses to provide evidence.



“Kwame A Plus must be taught a lesson and so if he fails to provide proper evidence which I know he doesn’t have, then he needs to be prosecuted for making unfounded allegations against public officers,” he stated.



A Plus is expected to have a meeting with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Tuesday September 5, 2017 with regards to the allegations.