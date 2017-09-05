Ogbarmey Appointed SEC Boss

Mr Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh Related Stories Mr Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh has been appointed Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



Mr Tetteh succeeds Dr Adu Anane-Antwi who retired in 2016. Mr Tetteh has been Vice President of Databank Financial Services for years, the same firm co-founded by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He has also been Executive Director and Head of Databank Asset Management Services Ltd (DAMSEL) from 2008.



Mr Ogbarmey will also serve as a member of the Board for SEC according to a letter sighted by ClassFMOnline.com dated August 9.



President's nominee, Dr Yeboa Amoa, will be there Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include First Deputy Director-General Hamdaratu Zakaria, Second Deputy Director-General Paul Ababio, Bank of Ghana representative Dr Johnson Asiama, representative from the Finance Ministry Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, representative from Registrar-General's Department Jemima Mamaa Oware, President's nominee (lawyer) Prof Kofi Quarshigah, President's nominee (chartered accountant) Augustine Addo, President's nominee (academic researcher) Dr Joe Amoako-Tuffour and President's nominee Delia Awoyaa Assimeh.