Technical Universities To Get Governing Councils Friday

Related Stories Government has disclosed that the governing councils for all technical universities across the country will be inaugurated on Friday, 8 September 2017.



This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, when he received a petition from a coalition of graduates belonging to the 2015/16 and 2016/17 batches of the various polytechnics and technical universities across the country on Tuesday, 5 September 2017 over the inability of their respective institutions to issue them certificates despite completing their courses of studies.



The group said it has been more than a year since its members completed school and national service without certificates because the schools have no governing councils.



The group argued that the situation is making it difficult for them to secure jobs or further their education.



Tuesday’s protest, which was expected to pile pressure on government to reconstitute all governing councils of the technical universities and polytechnics in the country, yielded results as government said the councils will be reconstituted on Friday.



Addressing the graduates, Dr Adutwum said: “At this time, I just want you to know that plans have been made already before today. We have scheduled the inauguration of the boards of polytechnics at the university village at Legon, so on Friday, you can all come there and witness the inauguration of the boards of technical universities.”