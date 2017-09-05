850 Students Benefit From MPS Free Pre SHS Classes

The Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency, and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency, and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has brought to a successful closure, her much hyped historic Free Pre- S.H.S Classes.



The well attended event took place in the Constituency at Quaye Nungua R/C School. The colourful occasion also had all the students who enrolled in the programme and teachers in attendance.



Dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Hon. Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Municipal education director, Mr. Yaw Fosu- Danquah, Mrs. Monica Botchway Gbogbo Assistant Director 1 GES, Rev. Fr. Andrews Sestofia SJ, Mad. Veronica Arthur, constituency Women's Organizer and other members of the constituency executives of NPP.



Speaking at the event, the Municipal education director, Mr. Yaw Fosu- Danquah, used the occasion to remind students about the need to be disciplined and adopt a hard working attitude in other to be able to assume leadership positions in future. He expressed gratitude to the first ever female MP for Krowor, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye for her vision and commitment to education.



Madam Monica Botchway Gbogbo, Assistant Director 1 of GES who also presented brief, but detailed report of the Month long programme commended the experienced teachers and students for their collective efforts in ensuring a successful progeamme. She mentioned that, although there were some instances of indicipline on the part of some students, the teachers were up to the task.



She said the Free Pre- S.H.S clsses enrolled about 850 student out of which 795 students were regular. She added that neigbouring Ashaiman, Teshie, Madina, Labadi etc had their students in the programme. Also, a total of 26 teacher, 2 guidance and counselling coordinators, administrative staff and cleaners were employed with respective benchmarks to ensure the success of the programme.



Hon. Elizabeth Afoley, appreciated the efforts of the students and techers for making her flagship programme a success.She was moved by the enrollement of the physically challenged in the programme.



Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye in her speech to officially close the FREE PRE-S.H.S CLASSES for the 2016/2017 academic acknowledged the tremendous efforts of all who made the programne a success. She added that her office will work hard to roll-out more programmes to improve quality education in the Constituency. She therefore called on all takeholders to join her, provide the leadership that will bring positive change in education.



She re-affirmed government's commitment to implement the free SHS policy and adviced students to take full advantage the policy.